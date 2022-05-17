Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,734,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after buying an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 936.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,503,000 after buying an additional 216,965 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $111.81 and a one year high of $183.67.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,746.80.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

