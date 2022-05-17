Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 66.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,891 shares of company stock worth $7,316,570 in the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $492.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.39. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.