Adams Wealth Management Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adams Wealth Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.60 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

