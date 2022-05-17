SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.48% of SpartanNash worth $69,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

