Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $441,000 Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $32,481,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,119 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AAON by 370.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

AAON stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.73. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. AAON’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

