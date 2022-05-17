Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.52 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,158,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 75,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $69,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 164,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NYSE HBI opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

