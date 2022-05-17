Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Cboe Global Markets worth $69,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.43 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.10.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

