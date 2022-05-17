Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $136.74 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 258 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $427,646.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and have sold 25,000 shares worth $4,155,200. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Concentrix Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

