Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.60 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.