LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €134.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($140.52) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($144.79) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($151.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($150.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €140.55 ($146.41).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €98.74 ($102.85) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a one year high of €98.50 ($102.60). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.12.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

