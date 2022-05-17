Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period.

SMB opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

