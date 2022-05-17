Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.42. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

