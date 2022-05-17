Bank of America Corp DE Has $17.85 Million Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in argenx were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in argenx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in argenx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in argenx by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

ARGX opened at $308.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.16. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $356.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -19.44 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

