First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of FARO Technologies worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 138.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $592.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.55.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FARO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

