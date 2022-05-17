Bank of America Corp DE Sells 54,330 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of Nomad Foods worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Nomad Foods by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

NOMD stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

