Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 34.64.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,951.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is 25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is 28.73. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total value of 1,629,687.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at 3,121,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after buying an additional 155,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,289,000 after buying an additional 107,467 shares during the period. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

