abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $68,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 535.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Vertical Research increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.19 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

