First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

FBMS opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

