Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of Forward Air worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Forward Air by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Forward Air by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Forward Air by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

