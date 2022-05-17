Raymond James & Associates Acquires 28,509 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

