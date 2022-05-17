Raymond James & Associates Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

