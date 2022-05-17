Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 987.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after acquiring an additional 909,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

