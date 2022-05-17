Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 118,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

