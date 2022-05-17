Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.85. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.81%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

