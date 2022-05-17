Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stake Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

