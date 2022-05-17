Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,840 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Snap by 141.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,148,000 after purchasing an additional 492,918 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of SNAP opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.18. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $1,454,006.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,437,264 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,011.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

