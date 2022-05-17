Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Black Knight by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 156,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

BKI stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

