Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 69,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kforce by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.06. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

