Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHF. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

IHF opened at $261.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.01. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $249.40 and a 1 year high of $297.30.

