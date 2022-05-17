Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,141 TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,102 shares of company stock worth $1,671,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

SNX stock opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

