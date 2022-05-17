Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Edison International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Edison International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

