Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,468,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 103,081 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amkor Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,378 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

About Amkor Technology (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

