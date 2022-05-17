Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $492,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WD-40 by 46.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.36. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of -0.15.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

