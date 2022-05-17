Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) by 281.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Perma-Pipe International worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPIH stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

