Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,222 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSK. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

