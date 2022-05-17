Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

