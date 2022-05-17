Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,781 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,285,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 502,031 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 399,625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 300,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

