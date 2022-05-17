Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $538,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 172,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,610,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 357,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTLC opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36.

