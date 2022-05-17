Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.46.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $199.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

