Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $545,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,282,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $124.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $83,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $37,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,200. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

