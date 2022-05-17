Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZION stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

