Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
