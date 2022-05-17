Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDO. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.13.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$11.30 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.40 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$85.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

