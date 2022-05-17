Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark raised shares of Superior Plus to a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.05.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB stock opened at C$12.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.