Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

HLLY stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Holley has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

