Cormark Cuts Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Price Target to C$26.00

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

STC opened at C$11.37 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$11.16 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The company has a market cap of C$233.78 million and a PE ratio of -22.25.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

