Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCW. National Bankshares upgraded Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.52.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TCW opened at C$4.35 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 63.53.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.