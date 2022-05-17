Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$17.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.80.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$13.35 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$12.84 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$971.73 million and a P/E ratio of 43.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$174.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

