ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
ALPKF stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. ALPEK has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.
ALPEK Company Profile
