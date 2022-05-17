Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Argonaut Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

